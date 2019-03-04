Joan Walton, 81, of Twin Falls, passed away on March 3, 2019. Service is Pending with Parke’s Funeral Home
LaVerda Jean Palmer, 87 of Buhl, passed away Sunday, March 3. 2019. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Richard W. Shouse, 77 of Twin Falls passed away on Saturday March 2, 2019 in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Arnold Eugene “Gene” Matthews, 82, Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
John Hepworth, 79, Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019. Services are under the direction of White Mortuary.
Barbara Fairchild, 78, Kimberly, Idaho passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
