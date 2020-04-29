Death Notices

Patti Lynne Hickman, 68, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at her home. Patti's wishes were for cremation, no funeral services will be held. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.
Max O. Suter, 87, of Jerome passed away April 28, 2020 at his home. Cremation is under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
John Budd “Big John” Wise, Jr., 79, of Buhl passed away April 28, 2020 at a local hospital. Cremation and private family services are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Diana Jolene Vahsholtz, an 84-year-old resident of Heyburn passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Funeral arrangements will be announced and are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Kelsey Jenkins Hurst, a 23-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Austin Lake Lopez, 19, of Twin Falls, Idaho, died Saturday, April 25, 2020 in Twin Falls. Cremation is under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Lynn Emery "Moose" Chandler, 71, of Filer, Idaho, died Monday, April 27, 2020 at home. Cremation is under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
