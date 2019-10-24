{{featured_button_text}}

Sally Ann Vincent, 60, of Twin Falls, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 in Twin Falls. A celebration of life open house will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. North, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com. Clarence V. Platt, 76, of Burley resident, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Burley. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Ronnie Ray (AKA RaisinJack) Messinger, formerly of Declo, Idaho, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Memorial Services under the direction of Fairmount Funeral Home, Cemetery & Crematory, Denver, CO.

