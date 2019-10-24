Sally Ann Vincent, 60, of Twin Falls, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 in Twin Falls. A celebration of life open house will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. North, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com. Clarence V. Platt, 76, of Burley resident, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Burley. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
You have free articles remaining.
Ronnie Ray (AKA RaisinJack) Messinger, formerly of Declo, Idaho, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Memorial Services under the direction of Fairmount Funeral Home, Cemetery & Crematory, Denver, CO.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.