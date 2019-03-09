Try 3 months for $3

Ruth Denton, 94, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away, Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Brookdale Senior Living. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Juan Garcia, 75, of Rupert, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced by Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Tags

Load comments