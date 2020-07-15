Death Notices

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aubriana Taylyn Ellison, 16, a resident of Fairfield, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 of injuries in an auto accident north of Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Joshua Edward White, 31, of Twin Falls, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reyonlds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Melvin “Mel” Worthington, 86, of Twin Falls, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at a local care center. Services are under the direction of White and Reynolds Funeral Chapel. Please visit reynoldschapel.com to pay your condolences.

Corabel Smalley, 87, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 at a care center in Pocatello, ID. There will be no services held at this time. Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com.