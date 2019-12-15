Crystal Ann Alarcon, 48, of Twin Falls, died Thursday, December 12, 2019 in Ada County. Services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Margarita Robles, 72, of Burley, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Cassia Regional Medical Center in Burley. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory in Rupert.
Joshua Obed Armenta Crandall, 20, of Glendale, California, and formally of Filer, Idaho passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
