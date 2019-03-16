Try 3 months for $3

Dona Ann King, 86 of Twin Falls passed away on Wednesday March 13, 2019 at Desert View Care Center in Buhl. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday March 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of www.rosenaufuneralhome.com.

Joy Deloris Morris, 71, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at St. Luke's Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Wendell Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

George J Knopes,73, of Wells NV, passed on March 14, 2019. Service is Pending with Parke's Funeral Home

