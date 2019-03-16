Dona Ann King, 86 of Twin Falls passed away on Wednesday March 13, 2019 at Desert View Care Center in Buhl. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday March 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of www.rosenaufuneralhome.com.
Joy Deloris Morris, 71, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at St. Luke's Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Wendell Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
George J Knopes,73, of Wells NV, passed on March 14, 2019. Service is Pending with Parke's Funeral Home
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.