Bonnie Jean Harman, 77, of Twin Falls, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Virgil Lee Brockman, 98, of Twin Falls, passed away, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Arrangements will be announced by Rosenau Funeral Home.
Frances Schrenk McPherson, 98, of Pocatello, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Services are under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home.
