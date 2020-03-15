Death Notices

Lillie Ramsey, a 93-year-old Burley resident, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Hiland Estates Assisted Living, in Burley. Funeral services are pending and have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Melinda Kathleen DeWit, 72, a recent resident of Jerome and formerly of Wendell, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at DeSano Assisted Care in Jerome. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

Karen Lent, 81, of Twin Falls, passed away at her home in Twin Falls. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.