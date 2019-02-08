Try 1 month for 99¢

Ralph Taylor, 96, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away Friday, February 8, 2019 with loving family at his side. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.

Joyce Ann Jackson, 74, of Jerome died Thursday, February 7, 2019 at a local hospital. Services are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Myrtle Eileen Shaffer, 89, a resident of Paul, passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Diamond Peak Assisted Living in Gooding. No funeral services will be held. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Katherine Kay Blauer, a 62-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019, in a vehicular accident east of Burley. The funeral will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—View 1st Ward, 490 E. 550 S., of Burley. Burial will be in View Cemetery. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 15, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Ted Reynolds, 58, of Castleford, died Friday, February 8, 2019 at home. Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

Load comments