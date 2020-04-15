Death Notices

Kelly Yost Hove, 79, of Twin Falls, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Canyons Retirement Community in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”
Miguel Francisco Barcenas II, 28, of Twin Falls, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at his home in Twin Falls. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Lois Alma Slane, 93, of Bliss, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Stonebridge Assisted Living in Hagerman. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Edith Silvey, 85, of Twin Falls, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Socorro Rubalcava, 93, of Bliss, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at his home in Bliss. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Max Eugene Stamm, a 94-year-old resident of Rupert, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private Catholic burial will take place on Thursday, April 23, at the Rupert Cemetery under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Aaron William Lyda Jr. “AJ”, 17, of Burley, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Arrangements will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Raymond L. Dey, 77, of Twin Falls, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at his home. A Graveside will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park at 2 P.M. To share memorials and condolences please visit our website at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com Funeral Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Maxine Lillian Smith, 96, of Kimberly, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Chardonnay Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”
Joyce Witkowski, 77, of Twin Falls, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
