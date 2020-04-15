Death Notices

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kelly Yost Hove, 79, of Twin Falls, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Canyons Retirement Community in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”

Miguel Francisco Barcenas II, 28, of Twin Falls, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at his home in Twin Falls. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Lois Alma Slane, 93, of Bliss, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Stonebridge Assisted Living in Hagerman. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Edith Silvey, 85, of Twin Falls, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Raymond Dey, 77, of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully at his home with family by his side, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Arrangement are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.