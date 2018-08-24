Henry Perry, 95, of Eden, passed away Thursday, August 23, 2018, at his home. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.
Cynthia Ann Bauer Burton, 70, of Buhl, died Thursday, August 23, 2018 at a local care center. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Rita Kay Rodriguez, 63, of Jerome, died Wednesday, August 22, 2018 at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Margaret Jeanne Perkins, 95, of Boise, formerly of Twin Falls died Friday, August 24, 2018. Arrangements are under the direction of Cremation Society of Idaho.
