Reid Lewis Case, 72, of Idaho Falls, formerly of Burley, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Idaho Falls. The funeral will be held at 11 am. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, with Bishop Eric Page officiating. Friends may call from 10 to 10:45 a.m. preceding the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery.
William Nichols, 75, of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully with Family by his side on Friday, Nov. 01, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Robert Lee Benefiel, 92, of Twin Falls, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
L. Clair Fowers, 96, of Rupert, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 at his home. Graveside funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at the Rupert Cemetery with Military rites by the Mini-Cassia Veterans. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Maria Del Rosario Fuentes, 97, of Burley, passed away Nov. 1, 2019 at Parke View Rehab and Care Center. Rosary will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at St. Therese the Little Flower Church 1601 Oakley Ave. Burley, Idaho. Funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at the church with gathering an hour prior to service. Services will conclude with burial at the Gem Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Burley, Idaho under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
