Marla Kay Iverson (Silcock), 61, of Boise, formerly from Twin Falls passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. No funeral services will be held. A Memorial service will be held at a later date.

Richard A. Olsen, 83, of Shoshone passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Services are pending at Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Glen Burke, an 86 year-old-resident of Burley, and former Pocatello resident, died Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019, at Highland Estates in Burley. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Carlo Graziani, 91 of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Funeral Arrangements are under the care of Reynolds Funeral Home.

