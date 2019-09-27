Marla Kay Iverson (Silcock), 61, of Boise, formerly from Twin Falls passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. No funeral services will be held. A Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Richard A. Olsen, 83, of Shoshone passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Services are pending at Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
You have free articles remaining.
Glen Burke, an 86 year-old-resident of Burley, and former Pocatello resident, died Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019, at Highland Estates in Burley. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Carlo Graziani, 91 of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Funeral Arrangements are under the care of Reynolds Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of Death Notices as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.