Death Notices

Ronald Leroy Gaskill, 86, of Jerome, passed away September 20, 2020 at his home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Darla J. Rinear, 81, of Hansen, passed away September 22, 2020 at Oak Creek Rehabilitation in Kimberly. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Thomas “Tom” LeeRoy Harbison, 75, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at his home in Hagerman. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

George Kimpton, 83, of Twin Falls passed away on Sunday September 20, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Nicolas Garcia Arredondo Jr., 77, of Rupert, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls.

Michael “Mike” J. Broadhead, of Hood River, Oregon., passed away with his family by his side on Sept. 15, 2020.