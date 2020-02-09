{{featured_button_text}}

Judith H Raitin, 73, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away Saturday February 8, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Debra Stringham, 64, of Twin Falls passed away February 2, 2020 at her residence. All arrangements are under the direction of Parke”s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Joan H Robinette, 87, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away Sunday February 9, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Michael Thaddeus Terra, 62, a resident of Fairfield, Idaho, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at his home. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

