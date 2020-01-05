Seth T Harper, 43, of Montana and formerly of Burley passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 at his home. Funeral arrangements are pending under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Fern Haines, 86, of Filer, passed away January 3, 2020 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.net
