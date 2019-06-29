{{featured_button_text}}

Charles Eugene Simpson, 66 of Jerome, Idaho passed away on June 22, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held for friends and family at a later date. Condolences may be shared at www.farnsworthmortuary.com

Donna Lynn Whitaker, a 53-year-old resident of Burley, died Saturday, June 29, 2019, at her home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen Funeral Home of Burley.

George Ward Falkner, 92, of Rupert, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at his home. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced by Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

