Death Notices

Jerry Wakewood, 78, of Rupert, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Minidoka Memorial Hospital. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Wanda Jean Falconburg, 57, of Jerome passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at her residence. Family memorial service details may be found at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Ronald Dean Eslinger, 82, of Twin Falls, passed away Thursday, May 4, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
