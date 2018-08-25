Joanne S Davis, 84, of Wendell, died Saturday, August 25, 2018 at her home, surrounded by loved once. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Jimmy Kimbrough, 81, of Jackson, died Saturday, August 25, 2018 at St Luke’s Hospital in Twin Falls. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory.
