Guillermo G. Saucedo, 82, of Burley, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at his home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Louis Olin Eames, 99, of Burley, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Parke View Rehabilitation and Care Center in Burley. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Mary Lou Harper Froeming, 74, of Payette, formerly of Twin Falls, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 at her home. A visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 from noon to 2 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home with Funeral services to be held at 2 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Twin Falls Cemetery. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Larry Jones, 73, a resident of Fairfield, passed away on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 in San Diego, California while visiting family. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
