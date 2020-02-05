Bonnie Jean Wright, 81, of Twin Falls, passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at her home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Connie Chatelain Newton, 62, of Paul, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at her home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Frank J. Holesinsky, 79, of Buhl, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at home. A celebration of life will be announced and held later in the spring. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
William E. McCoy, 88, of Twin Falls, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Terry Martindale, 75, of Burley, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at his home. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.
Roy Franklin Buntin Jr., 93, of Twin Falls, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at Bridgeview Estates in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at White Mortuary.
B.S. Pat Pidgeon Jr., 83, of Buhl, died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at his residence. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Greta Lee Sharp, 87, of Filer, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Alice Ruth DeKruys, 81, of Jerome, passed away, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
