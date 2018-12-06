Delwyn Schmeckpeper, 80, of Buhl, died Thursday, December 6, 2018 at his residence. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Irwin Kenneth Christiansen, 89, passed away Wednesday, December 5, 2018 Burley, ID. Services are pending under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Diana Kay (Russell) Julianto, formerly of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 1st at University of Utah Hospital. She was born on December 20th 1950 in Twin Falls, ID
Claudia Slagel, 62-year-old Rupert resident, passed away Thursday, December 6, 2018 at her home in Rupert. In keeping with Claudia’s wishes, no formal services will be held. Cremation Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.