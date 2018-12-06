Try 1 month for 99¢

Delwyn Schmeckpeper, 80, of Buhl, died Thursday, December 6, 2018 at his residence. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Irwin Kenneth Christiansen, 89, passed away Wednesday, December 5, 2018 Burley, ID. Services are pending under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Diana Kay (Russell) Julianto, formerly of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 1st at University of Utah Hospital. She was born on December 20th 1950 in Twin Falls, ID

Claudia Slagel, 62-year-old Rupert resident, passed away Thursday, December 6, 2018 at her home in Rupert. In keeping with Claudia’s wishes, no formal services will be held. Cremation Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory.

