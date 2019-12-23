Claudia J. McCoy, 72, died December 19, 2019, in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Lisa D. Burchett, 47, of Twin Falls, died Saturday, November 23, 2019, in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com
Rebecca Wilson, 50, of North Carolina, died December 20, 2019. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Ronald A. Wood, 68, of Aberdeen, passed away December 22, 2019 at the Power County Hospital in American Falls. Services are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Jacqualine “ Jackie” Whipple, 82 of Twin Falls passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
