Rick A. Perkins Sr., 75, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019 at his home with his family by his side. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home and services pending.

Steven A. Mallory, 56, of Declo, Idaho died Monday, February 11, 2019. Funeral arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Donna Faye Scott, 84, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019. Services are under the direction of White Mortuary.

Louise Cortez, 76, Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Carole Furey, 85, Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Christopher D. Bell, of Tigard, Oregon, formerly of Buhl, Idaho, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Services pending under the direction of Relyea Funeral Chapel in Boise.

Donald Lee Patterson, 87, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away Monday, February 11, 2019. Arrangements will be announced by Rosenau Funeral Home.

