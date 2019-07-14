Sean Loughmiller, the 12-year-old son of Heber and Julie Ann Loughmiller, of Elba, died Saturday evening, July 13, 2019, near his home from injuries sustained in an ATV accident. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Ted Netz, 82, of Buhl, passed away Sunday, July 14 in Buhl. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl.
Mydona Baxter, 60, of Jerome, Idaho passed away on Friday July 12, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services are pending with Farnsworth Mortuary of Jerome, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Chad Christopher Clark, 43, of Buhl, Idaho passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 in Twin Falls, Idaho. Funeral services are under the direction of Farnsworth Mortuary of Jerome, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Virginia Thrall, 75, of Heyburn, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Countryside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Rupert. A gathering is scheduled Sunday and is under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Carleen Egersdorf, 89, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at her home north of Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
