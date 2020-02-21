Death Notices

You have free articles remaining.
James "Jim" Lawrence Kevan, 72, of Filer, passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at St. Luke's Magic Valley Hospital with loving family by his side. Arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Retired Navel CMDR James William “Bill” Haines, 75, of Oakley, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at his home in Oakley surrounded by his family. In keeping with Bill’s wishes, no formal services will be held. A graveside service at the Oakley Cemetery will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
