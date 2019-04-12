Jose Villasenor Jr., 68, of Minidoka, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Minidoka Memorial Hospital. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Sally Pena, 56, of Twin Falls, passed away April 11, 2019 with family by her side. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home
Dennis Mark Bergener, a 72-year-old recent-resident of Kimberly and formerly of Oakley, died Friday, April 12, 2019, at his home in Kimberly. Funeral services have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.