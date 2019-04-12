{{featured_button_text}}

Jose Villasenor Jr., 68, of Minidoka, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Minidoka Memorial Hospital. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Sally Pena, 56, of Twin Falls, passed away April 11, 2019 with family by her side. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home

Dennis Mark Bergener, a 72-year-old recent-resident of Kimberly and formerly of Oakley, died Friday, April 12, 2019, at his home in Kimberly. Funeral services have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

