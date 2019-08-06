Consuelo “Connie” Palomarez Rodriguez, a 60-year-old Burley resident, passed away Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at her home in Burley. Funeral services have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Todd C. Jokumsen, 59, of Hazelton died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 of natural causes. Arrangements are pending at Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Terry Rogers, 74, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 with loving family by his side. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho
