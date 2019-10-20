{{featured_button_text}}

Margaret D. “Marge” Roe, an 81-year-old Burley resident, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019, at her home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Dona Irean Hollinger, a 91-year-old former Paul resident, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Highland Estates Assisted Living in Burley. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

