Clayton D. Fees, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at Bridgeview Assisted Care in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.
Lorenzo Martin Chapa, 27, of Boise and formerly from Burley, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Boise. Pending arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Ralph W. “Fatsy” Vaughn, 93, of Richfield, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at his home. Services are pending at Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Dannie VanDorn Blagg, 85, of Gooding, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at DeSano Place Suites in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Tommy Hull, 55, pf Rupert, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at his home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at the Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. Burial will take place in the Rupert cemetery immediately following the funeral. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Doyle Keith Gumm, 62, of Burley, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2019, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.
