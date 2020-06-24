Death Notices
Kasie Becker, 35, of Jerome passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 at her home. Services are pending and will be announced by Rosenau Funeral Home.

Jacque Stevens, 83, Kimberly, Idaho, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at a local nursing facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

