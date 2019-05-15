Pamela Ann Grace, a 67-year-old resident of Paul, died Monday, May 13, 2019, at her home. Services are under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Rita Harris, 73 of Rupert passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019 in Twin Falls. Funeral services under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Betty Elizabeth Perry, an 81-year-old resident of Albion, died Monday, May 13, 2019. Services are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home.
Chalmer Strunk, a 69 year-old resident of Burley, died Monday, March 13, 2019, in Burley. Services are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home.
Lynn J. Kelsey, a 55-year-old resident of Declo, died Monday, May 13, 2019, in Burley. Services are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home.
Domingo Zapata, 82, of Hansen, died, Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at home. Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.