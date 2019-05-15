{{featured_button_text}}

Pamela Ann Grace, a 67-year-old resident of Paul, died Monday, May 13, 2019, at her home. Services are under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Rita Harris, 73 of Rupert passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019 in Twin Falls. Funeral services under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Betty Elizabeth Perry, an 81-year-old resident of Albion, died Monday, May 13, 2019. Services are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home.

Chalmer Strunk, a 69 year-old resident of Burley, died Monday, March 13, 2019, in Burley. Services are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home.

Lynn J. Kelsey, a 55-year-old resident of Declo, died Monday, May 13, 2019, in Burley. Services are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home.

Domingo Zapata, 82, of Hansen, died, Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at home. Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

