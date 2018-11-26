Charles “Chuck” Franklin Graham, 53, a resident of Fairfield, passed away on Saturday, November 24, 201in Ketchum. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Addie Beth Fore, 74, of Burley, passed away Saturday, November 24, 2018 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home in Rupert.
John W. Miller, 76, of Jerome passed away on Monday November 26, 2018. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Betty Jean Sugden of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on November 21, 2018. She was 96 years old. Funeral arrangements will be announced by White Mortuary.
Virgil H. Dahlberg, 81-year-old Rupert resident, passed away Sunday, November 25, 2018. Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory.
Gerald “Jerry” Dale Hawkins, 86, of Rupert passed away Thursday, November 22, 2018. Funeral arrangements are pending under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
