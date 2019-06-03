Willard Bryan Steelmon, a 73-year-old Heyburn resident, died Friday, May 31, 2019, at his home in Heyburn. Pending arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Vern Winmill, 91, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Wendell Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Bert Raidiger III, 64, a Wendell resident, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.