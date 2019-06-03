{{featured_button_text}}

Willard Bryan Steelmon, a 73-year-old Heyburn resident, died Friday, May 31, 2019, at his home in Heyburn. Pending arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Vern Winmill, 91, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Wendell Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Bert Raidiger III, 64, a Wendell resident, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

Tags

Load comments