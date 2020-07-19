Death Notices

Isabelle Pedersen, 90, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at home. Isabelle was born and raised in Declo, Idaho. She moved to Pittsburg, California to raise her family. Graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Declo Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
Veloy Eaton, 89, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Stonebridge Assisted Care in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.
Terry Lee Olson, 78, a resident of Richfield, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at his home in Richfield. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.
