Terry R. Williams, 67, Twin Falls, Idaho passed away at her residence on Thursday, January 31, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Helen Dorene Anderson, 80, Burley died Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at her home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

