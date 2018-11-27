Rex Orland Borjas, 77, of Twin Falls, died Sunday, November 18, 2018 at home. Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.
Yoo Soon Pfeifer, of Burley, passed away Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, in Burley. Funeral arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Steve O. Brannon, 79, of Jerome passed away Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel.
Blanche Simmons, 93 of Burley passed away, Monday, Nov. 27, 2018. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Karen Iva Tucker, 77, of Jerome passed away Tuesday, November 27, 2018 in Jerome. Service arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary.
Howard C. Nielsen, 91, a resident of Boise, formerly of Twin Falls, passed away November 26, 2018 in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City.
Ann Marie Calhoun, 80, of Twin Falls died Thursday, November 22, 2018 atHer home. Funeral arrangements will be announced by White Mortuary Chapel by the Park In Twin Falls.
