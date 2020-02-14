{{featured_button_text}}

Allen Dale Lee, 91, of Jerome, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at a local hospital. Services are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Charles Gose, 93, Twin Falls, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Ofelia Navarro, 75, of Buhl, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at a Buhl care facility. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

