Death Notices

Dale Allen Bunn, 91, of Wendell, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at his home in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.
Tim Bagley, 56, of Gooding, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at his home in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Warren Hamilton Wallace, 94, of Twin Falls, passed away April 17, 2020 at his home in Twin Falls. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Kenneth Raymond Brown, 78, of Wendell, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at his home in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.
Ruth Sellers, 83, of Kimberly and Hazelton passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 in Hilo, Hi. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.