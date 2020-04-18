Death Notices

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dale Allen Bunn, 91, of Wendell, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at his home in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

Tim Bagley, 56, of Gooding, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at his home in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Warren Hamilton Wallace, 94, of Twin Falls, passed away April 17, 2020 at his home in Twin Falls. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Kenneth Raymond Brown, 78, of Wendell, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at his home in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

Ruth Sellers, 83, of Kimberly and Hazelton passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 in Hilo, Hi. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.