Maria A. Grata, 50, of Phoenix, Arizona and formerly Twin Falls, died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at the University of Utah Medical Center. Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N, Twin Falls, ID. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
James Winterbourne, 80, of Jerome, died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at home. No services will be held at this time. Cremation is under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N, Twin Falls, ID. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Ronald Clark, 69, of Twin Falls, passed away at St. Luke’s Magic Valley with family by his side on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Debra Lou Blanche, 50, of Twin Falls, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”
Maria Guadalupe Mendoza-Ochoa, 72, of Twin Falls, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at Banner University Hospital in Phoenix, Arizona. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, ID.
