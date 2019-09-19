{{featured_button_text}}

Daniel Grata, 23, of Twin Falls, died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Jerome County. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Robert Wesley Moore, 90 of Twin Falls, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at his home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”

Richard “Rick” D. Maddox, 69, of Jerome passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at a Boise hospital. Services are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Joe R. Nauman, 93, of Jerome passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at a local care facility. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Ronald Hamilton, 82, of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

