Daniel Grata, 23, of Twin Falls, died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Jerome County. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Robert Wesley Moore, 90 of Twin Falls, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at his home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”
Richard “Rick” D. Maddox, 69, of Jerome passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at a Boise hospital. Services are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
You have free articles remaining.
Joe R. Nauman, 93, of Jerome passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at a local care facility. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Ronald Hamilton, 82, of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of Death Notices as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.