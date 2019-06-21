Gregory Dean Taylor, 70 of Twin Falls passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Owen LaMar Virgin, a 92-year-old Twin Falls resident, former longtime resident of Burley, died Friday, June 21, 2019, at Canyons Retirement Community in Twin Falls. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Nickolas Arappagis, 64, of Burley passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home. No services are being held at the time.
Nayeli Arial Medina Mulberry 17, of Heyburn passed away Friday, June 21, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Parks Magic Valley Funeral Home.
