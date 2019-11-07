Nadyne Sundberg, 83, of Malta, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Pomerelle Place in Burley. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
John Allen Rosholt, 81, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at his home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
You have free articles remaining.
Jerry Armstrong, 76, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away in his home Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Kathy Schummer, 61, of Gooding, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.