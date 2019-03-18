Marcine Ann Anderson, 64, of Shoshone passed away at her residence Sunday, March 17, 2019. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Mary Ann “Muff” Roberts, 79, died Friday March 15, 2019, in Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Wood River Chapel of Hailey.
David G. Knauf, 56, a resident of Fairfield, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 in Fairfield. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Lisa McKinney, 56, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 at her home in Hagerman. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Gary Randall, 60, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 at his home in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Jessie Otton, 26, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 of injuries from an automobile accident near Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Katherine Morton, 76 of Twin Falls passed away on Monday March 18, 2019 at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
