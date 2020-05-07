Death Notices

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lois L. McWaters, 90 of Twin Falls passed away Monday, May 4, 2020. There will be no local services. Cremation is under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Nedka Savcheva, 81, of Twin Falls, Idaho, died Friday, May 1, 2020 at Ashley Manor in Twin Falls. Cremation is under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Derek G. Black, 34, of Twin Falls, Idaho, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Elton Dale Wallander, 83, of Hagerman passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Emmit Roy Gibson Jr, 83 of Buhl, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at his residence. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Jean Cowden, 75 of Buhl, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at a local hospital. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Fidencio Orozco, 90, of Hansen, Idaho passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at his home in Hansen surrounded by his loving family and friends. Funeral Services are pending under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.