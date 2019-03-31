Peggy Sparks, 81, of Twin Falls passed away on March 31, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Virginia Walling, 77, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Juan R. Nunez Sr., 88, of Twin Falls, passed away March 30, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Kenneth Eldridge, 71, of Twin Falls passed away March 30, 2019 with family by his side. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Mary M. Pierce, a 90-year-old resident of Rupert, died Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Countryside Care & Rehabilitation Center in Rupert. The funeral will be held April 8 under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Gay Neiwert, an 85-year-old resident of Burley, died Saturday, March 30, 2019, at her home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
