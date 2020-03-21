Death Notices
0 entries
Death Notices

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Jennifer E. Mann, 55, of Twin Falls, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, from natural causes. Local arrangements are under the direction of Relyea Funeral Chapel.

Lola Joyce Dolecheck, 89, of Twin Falls, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 at Grace Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News