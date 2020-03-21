Death Notices

You have free articles remaining.
Jennifer E. Mann, 55, of Twin Falls, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, from natural causes. Local arrangements are under the direction of Relyea Funeral Chapel.
Lola Joyce Dolecheck, 89, of Twin Falls, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 at Grace Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
