Death Notices

Kathleen Gale Garman, 71 years of age of Jerome, Idaho passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Ashley Manor Assisted Living Facility. A Celebration of Life service will be held later for her family and friends. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Kathleen’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com
Darvin N. Barnhill, 72, of Boise, formerly of Burley, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Services under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor, Garden City. www.bowmanfuneral.com 208-853-3131
Caroline Preiss, 100, a resident of Gooding, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City. www.bowmanfuneral.com 208-853-3131.
Ernest “Mac” Billiard, 86, of Hagerman, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at home. Arrangements are pending under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com
Danny Cunningham, 71, of Filer, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
