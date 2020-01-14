Della Mattice, 96, of Twin Falls, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Twin Falls, Idaho. Arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
John Herbert “Herb” Ashby, Jr., 79, of Heyburn, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at this winter residence in Bouse, Arizona. A memorial service will be held at a later date under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Nancy Short, 67, passed away in Kuna on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. Memorial services will take place at Hansen Mortuary on Jan. 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Judy Ann Holt Caverly, 69, of Burley, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at her home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Arlen R Storey, 83, passed away in Twin Falls, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Kathy L. Bailey, 65, of Burley, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at Parke View Care & Rehabilitation Center in Burley. Services are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.
Rosie Mae Maxim, 62, of Wendell, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Joy Nina Craggs, 97, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at her home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”
